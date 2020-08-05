Beirut Explosion: Death Toll Crosses 100, Over 4000 Injured, Says Lebanon Red Cross

Lebanese Red Cross said that at least 100 people have lost their lives and more than 4000 have left injured in the massive explosion the shook Beirut on August 4. George Kettaneh, the head of the Red Cross, added that the death toll could further rise and the organisation was coordinating with the government to manage the dead bodies since the hospitals are overwhelmed.

The explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital and brought the city to a standstill for a moment, severely damaging buildings and establishments. Video footages shared on social media showed a huge ball of fire rising from the ground with orange-coloured clouds over the port. Windows shattered and ceilings collapsed due to the shock waves of the blast.

This is devastating. Lebanon was already spiralling, in the midst of a political and currency crisis with accelerating COVID-19 cases. People were going hungry - and that's the city's largest grain elevator right there. pic.twitter.com/HiGPBhLGVh — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

According to media reports, the hospitals, already struggling to combat the coronavirus crisis, were overwhelmed by the victims of the blast. Injured people lined up outside the hospitals and many waited all night for news on those who had gone missing or were wounded due to the explosion.

Lebanon PM called for immediate probe

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in agricultural fertilizers and bombs, had been stored for years in a Beirut portside warehouse without safety measures. He called for an investigation into the disastrous incident, with the results released within five days.

"What happened today will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price," he said.

The Prime Minister's headquarters and the residence of the President are among notable buildings in the capital that suffered massive damages. Leaders from around the world poured in their sympathies for the victims of the blast while extending support to the Lebanese government. The country was already going through a severe economic crisis that triggered nationwide protests for major reforms and the explosion has compounded the problems for the government.

(With AP inputs | Image: AP)