Beirut Explosion: German Diplomat Killed In Blast, Foreign Minister Mass Confirms

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on August 5 announced Germany's first victim in Beirut explosions. Maas said that a member of the German Embassy in Beirut lost his life in the tragedy. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” he said. Maas expressed condolences in a post on Twitter, saying, “A member of our embassy in Beirut died in her apartment as a result of the explosion. All employees of the Federal Foreign Office are deeply saddened by the loss. I have expressed my condolences to the relatives and staff of the embassy on behalf of the Federal Government.”

On August 4, an explosion ripped apart the Lebanese Capital Beirut prompting the authorities to declare a two-week state of emergency. Port officials were taken into custody as the investigation into the massive stockpile of volatile chemicals commenced, according to local media reports. At least 135 lives were claimed and over 5,000 were wounded in the explosion. As the nation tends to the destruction, World Bank offered to deploy a reconstruction and assessment plan for the widespread damage caused in the nation. In a statement, the bank sought to draft a plan for Lebanon to rebuild the lives for those impacted.

Germany dispatched rescue operation team

While Germany dispatched a team for search and rescue operation, chief of operations at of Germany's THW civil protection organization, Timo Eilhardt, was quoted as saying that there was still a chance to find survivors 72 hours after a disaster, state media reported. As many as 50 THW staff members flew out of Frankfurt on August 5 along with search dogs to scourge the collapsed infrastructure. US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper indicated that the blasts were an accident as he expressed his condolences to the victims at a virtual press briefing.

[An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon]

[Destruction is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut]

[A man stands in a damaged apartment as he looks out at the scene of a massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon]

[A damage is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut]

[People inspect their car that was damaged in Tuesday's massive explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon]

[A Lebanese army helicopter flies over the scene where an explosion hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a short televised speech, has appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help to the small nation, saying: "We are witnessing a real catastrophe."]

