Beirut Explosion: Prince Charles And Duchess Of Cornwall Offer Condolences To Lebanon

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have expressed their condolences with the people of Lebanon after the “horrific explosion” in its capital, Beirut sent shockwaves across the world. In a statement released on August 6, Prince Charles said that his wife and he are ‘feeling deeply’ for Lebanon that caused the death of at least 120 people and left more than 4,000 people injured on August 4. The members of the royal family said that their ‘hearts go out’ to the people who lost their family and friends in the blast.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall said that “however inadequate it may be”, Lebanese President Michel Aoun and all the people of the country are in their thoughts and “special prayers” at this challenging “sad time” that converted the ‘Paris of Middle East’ into a city filled with rubble, in few seconds.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall wrote, "My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for all the people of Lebanon following the horrific explosion in Beirut, which has resulted in the tragic death of so many and caused such unimaginable devastation.”

“Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones, and all those who have been so terribly injured," they added.

The Prince of Wales has sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/3vZiqBWaiA — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 6, 2020

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall extended their condolences just a day after US Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated that Britain is lEbonan’s “long-standing friend” and pledged up to £5 million, that is nearly $6.6 million, in humanitarian aid along with medical assistance to support the country in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.

The UK is a long-standing friend of Lebanon ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡§ and the Lebanese people, and will stand with them in their hour of need. We will provide immediate direct support, emergency medical assistance and up to £5m in humanitarian aid. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 5, 2020

Beirut explosion on August 4

The explosion has flattened most of a port and cause serious damage of property across Lebanon’s capital on August 4. As per the videos and images emerged on social media, the blast sent a giant mushroom cloud into the sky several multiple people injured and dead with numerous people missing, still. Even though the cause of the Beirut explosion was not known immediately, reports suggested that a fire had detonated a warehouse at the port.

Chief of Lebanese General Security, Abbas Ibrahim has reportedly said that the explosion might have caused due to highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship not long ago and then stored at the port. According to local broadcaster LBC, the material was ammonium nitrate. The witnesses reported watching a strange, orange cloud-like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after a blast involving nitrates.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab reportedly said that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded resulting in the huge explosion. The investigators probing the deadly incident are reportedly focussed on possible negligence in the storage of tons of highly explosive fertilizer in the port warehouse. Meanwhile, the government has ordered the arrest of several port officials.

