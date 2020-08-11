UN Food Chief Says Beirut Could Run Out Of Bread Within Weeks As Blast Damaged Port

On August 10, United Nations food agency chief David Beasley said he is “very, very concerned” about Lebanon. The nation could run out of bread in about 2 ½ weeks because 85% of the country’s grain comes through Beirut’s devastated port, but he believes an area of the port can be made operational this month. Currently, David Beasley is in Beirut and he is assessing damage and recovery prospect for the port. While talking in a virtual U.N. briefing on the humanitarian situation WHO food agency chief said we found a footprint that we can operate on a temporary basis. United Nations and the Lebanese army are working together to clear part of the site and they are airlifting lots of equipment.

Read: Beirut Blast: NASA's Satellite Images Show Scale Of Destruction; Pics Inside

On the ground in #Beirut: I'm here with @Caritaslb, who have been doing incredible work to provide meals for affected families. In this tent, you'll notice just how many volunteers have flooded in to help their neighbors & their community. @WFP proud to be a partner. pic.twitter.com/4ZEvAL6ua3 — David Beasley (@WFPChief) August 10, 2020

Live from #Beirut: WFP has provided food parcels to 2 local communal kitchens run by @Caritaslb, who are preparing meals to victims of the blast & the volunteers cleaning up the debris. 🥬🍅🥖 pic.twitter.com/iNAqcH4rCK — WFP MENA (@WFP_MENA) August 10, 2020

Read: India Immediately Sending More Relief, Humanitarian Material To Lebanon

Beasley said he had met with Cabinet ministers, who all resigned later on August 10 and told them the United Nation needs “absolute cooperation now, no obstacles” because people on the streets are angry and said they need international help but “please make certain that the aid comes directly to the people”.He also added a ship with 17,500 metric tons of wheat flour should arrive in Beirut “within two weeks, and that’s to put bread on the table of all the people of Lebanon and that will give us a bread supply for 20 days”. According to Lebanon state media on August 10 for the first time after the blast, two ships docked at Beirut port with food grain. Commenting on Beirut, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told United Nations member nations the voices of Lebanon’s angry people “must be heard.”

WHO to send aid to Lebanon

Following the recent deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the World Health Organisation has decided to send USD 1.7 million worth of protective equipment to the country in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also added that in addition to protective equipment, the WHO will also be sending humanitarian aid to the country.

Read: WHO To Send USD 1.7 Million Worth PPE, Humanitarian Supplies To Lebanon After Deadly Blast

As per reports, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press briefing on August 10, stated, "From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff is on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast."

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Beirut: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Blocking A Road Near Parliament