Beirut: Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Blocking A Road Near Parliament

Following a devastating explosion in Beirut, demonstrators have been protesting over the government’s handling of the blast which took place on August 4. In a new development, Lebanese police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters, who had blocked a road near parliament in Beirut on August 9.

As per several reports, fire broke out at an entrance of Parliament Square as protesters tried to break into a barred area. The demonstrators also broke into the housing and transport ministry offices. Police wearing body armour and carrying batons clashed with the anti-government protestors as thousands came together to stage protests on Parliament Square and nearby Martyrs’ Square.

Reportedly, two ministers from the government have resigned amid the ongoing protests, political fallout of the explosion and months of economic crisis. Lebanon’s Environment Minister Damianos Kattar resigned on August 9, saying the government had failed to reform. Apart from Kattar, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad also announced her resignation on August 9.

Apart from the minister, nine members of parliament have also resigned from their position in Lebanon. In the wake of the explosion, the country’s top Christian Maronite cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, stated that the cabinet should resign as it cannot “change the way it governs.” He also added that the resignation of an MP or a minister is not enough, instead the whole government should resign.

Donors pledge aid for Lebanon

The protest on August 9 marks the second day of anti-government rallies triggered by last week’s deadly explosion, which shook the world. Public fury over the massive explosion brought protesters on the streets on August 8. The ongoing protests are the biggest since October when thousands of demonstrators staged protests to demand an end to corruption and mismanagement.

About 10,000 people gathered at Martyrs’ Square, with protesters trying to break down a barricade along a road leading to parliament. Some demonstrators even stormed government ministries and the Association of Lebanese Banks. One policeman was killed and over 170 people were injured in the anti-government demonstrations.

The Beirut explosion killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000. The government has said 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years unsecured at the port warehouse. Following the deadly explosion, various international leaders joined an emergency virtual donor conference led by France and the US, pledging nearly 253 million euros for humanitarian relief.

(Images/ Video Credit: AP)

