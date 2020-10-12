Belarus: About 3,000 People Held Administratively Liable For Participating In Protests

In a startling revelation, Minsk city prosecutor Oleg Lavrukhin said on Sunday, October 11 that so far, at least 3,000 people have been held administratively liable for taking part in Belarus protests.

"We can say that today about 3,000 people have already been brought to justice in the city of Minsk alone for this entire period [since August 9] ... Of these, two-thirds are arrests, and the rest -- more than a 1,000 people -- are fines under Article 23.34 [violation of the organization or holding of mass events]," ANI quoted Lavrukhin's interview with CTV broadcaster.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's landslide victory in the August 9 parliamentary elections has sparked massive public outrage against the leader's 26-year authoritarian rule. The protesters have also criticised the Lukashenko for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic troubles. Belarus has witnessed mass protests for two months now. The protestors are opposing the official election results which gave Lukashenko a sixth term with 80% of vote share.

Opposition urges for help

Earlier, Belarus' main opposition challenger Tsikhanouskaya urged the United States to “stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe.” She accused Lukashenko of playing dirty politics and stealing the election and asked the UN to condemn the crackdown on protesters.

The Belarusian opposition figure had also asked the UN to send a monitoring mission to Belarus and call a special session of its Human Rights Council to discuss the situation in the country.

In recent developments, Belarus officials have been sanctioned by the United States and European Union for their alleged role in manipulating election results. While Lukashenko has dismissed the mass protests as a western ploy to trigger a 'colour revolution' in the former Soviet state, global leaders have united against Belarus in the wake of massive public protests.

Protestors are demanding a free and fair election and an end of state-sponsored violence. People in large numbers have taken to streets to protest against the outcome of the recently concluded election, following which Lukashenko has ordered a crackdown on demonstrators.

With ANI inputs; Image Credits - AP