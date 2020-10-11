UK Willing To Provide Weapons, $1.3 Billion Loan To Ukraine Amid Belarus Unrest: Reports

The United Kingdom is willing to provide lethal weapons along with a loan worth $1.3 billion (£1 billion) to Ukraine, The Guardian reported on Saturday, October 10 citing a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office is reported to have said that the new weapons could be used in the Black Sea to defend Ukraine. His remarks come as experts warn that protests and conflicts in neighbouring Belarus could directly threaten Ukraine.

'Direct threat'

Commenting on the effect of Belarusian unrest, the Ukrainian presidential aide said that “under worst-case scenario”, the country would face “direct threat” on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Speaking at Chatham House ThinkTank, Yermak added that Ukraine was on “frontline” and at the moment, it wants to focus on “counteracting such threats without any diplomatic subtleties.”. Ukraine had previously asked for assistance from the United Kingdom and European Union in the light of troubles in Belarus.

This comes days after the Ukrainian President signed a decree to simplify regulations for Belarusian IT workers seeking relocation amid nationwide unrest. As per reports, the new decree orders the Ukraine government to extend the temporary stay for Belurasian tech workers as well as their families from 90 days to 180 days. Moreover, the officials will have to grant them residence permits within three days.

As the political standoff triggering mass protests continue to deepen in the European nation, Zelensky ordered the Ukrainian officials to make it easier for Belarusian workers to get work permits and register as a taxpayer. According to the Ukrainian President’s office, the document will “help boost the investment potential of Ukraine and attract highly qualified IT specialists and innovators.”

Image: AP