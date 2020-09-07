Belarus Opposition Figure Maria Kolesnikova 'kidnapped' Amid Ongoing Protests

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has reportedly been kidnapped by masked men in Central Minsk as authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko continues to crackdown on protesters. Citing, witnesses, Kolesnikova’s campaign team said that the political activist was pushed into a minibus by unidentified men in black. According to local media reports, three members of her team have also gone missing.

Kolesnikova, 38, is one of a famous trio of women who challenged the election results last month but the only one who remained in the country even after growing security threat. The main opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled the country citing the safety reasons. Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania and Veronika Tsepkalo fled to Poland amid bloody street protests over contentious election results.

Kolesnikova sits on the Coordination Council which was set up to oversee the peaceful transfer of power to Tikhanovskaya but reports of her kidnapping have caused major concern regarding Belarus political crisis. Minsk police are yet to confirm the reports of kidnapping and critics believe that the regime is doing everything possible to stop the council from working efficiently.

Called on United Nations

Tsikhanouskaya had contested the election results and demanded Lukashenko hand over the power, accusing the leader of poll rigging triggered. Last week, she urged the United Nations to intervene in the ongoing crackdown on protesters using all mechanisms possible, saying a "nation cannot be hostage to one man's thirst of power."

In August, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain does not accept the results of the Belarusian presidential elections which declared incumbent Lukashenko as the winner. Amid efforts of Belarusian authorities to suppress the massive protests against Lukashenko, Raab highlighted the need for an urgent independent probe into the “flaws that rendered the election unfair, as well as the grisly repression that followed.”

“The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election. The UK does not accept the results,” said Raab in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)