Belgium To Reopen Shops & Relax COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions From May 11

Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on May 6 said that the country’s retailers will reopen to shoppers from Monday, May 11, but with strict distancing rules. Wilmes reportedly said that customers will be advised to remain apart and to wear masks when the stores open.

Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC) has also given green light to the ‘second phase' of deconfinement measures. While addressing the daily briefing, Wilmes said that the country can start the new phase because the criteria are favourable. She added that hospital admissions continue to decline, with only a third of the beds in the intensive care until being occupied by COVID-19 patients.

READ: Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 18 To Curb The Spread Of Coronavirus

Currently, Belgium has more than 50,781 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 8,339 lives in the country. Wilmes reportedly said that the phase-out is a delicate exercise and some people might find it that the authorities are moving too fast. However, she added that the restrictions will be there for a long time.

According to reports, the new phase in Belgium will allow some businesses whose are not in contact with the public will be allowed to re-start. Schools, restaurants and bars will still remain close for a longer period of time to contain the spread. Meanwhile, on public transport, passengers have been instructed to wear protective face masks of the kind that have become ubiquitous on the streets of Brussels.

Furthermore, the authorities informed that when the shops do open they must ensure that there is enough space for each client to occupy 10 square meters and to remain 1.5 meters away from staff.

READ: Pope Backs Migrant Farm Workers As Italy Mulls Legalization

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 259,000 lives worldwide as of May 6. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than 3.7 million people.

Out of the total infections, more than one million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image: AP)

READ: Russian Anti-doping Agency Plans To Resume Testing Athletes This Month

READ: Kosovo Albanian Woman Charged With Joining IS Terror Group

