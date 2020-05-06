Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 18 To Curb The Spread Of Coronavirus

As of May 6, in an official announcement, Nepal reportedly extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18 to stem the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus across the country. It suspended the international air travel and cross border movement with India and China until May 31 after the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli''s residence, state-run media reported.

Nepal imposed the nationwide lockdown as of March 24 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which was due to end on May 7, as per media reports. However, the government extended the lockdown the fourth time and imposed stricter movement restrictions in the Kathmandu valley. The region over the last few weeks had reportedly witnessed the lockdown violators that entered the valley despite measures in place. Authorities in Nepal''s Sunsari District sealed 14 mosques and quarantined 33 Indians and 7 Pakistanis amid the surge in cases that reached 82 in the Himalayan nation. Religious centers and mosques were also sealed in Itahari Municipality in eastern Nepal, as per media reports.

Earlier, at least 1,352 Nepal citizens stuck in India due to the lockdown were allowed to enter their country via border bridges at Jhoola ghat, Charcha, and Balakon in Pithoragarh district, according to reports. Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said, “The Nepalese kept in six camps made in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Baram, Jaimini and Balakon localities, were taken to border bridges by buses and handed over to Nepalese authorities waiting there.” further he added, “The Nepal nationals had gathered here in the hope of crossing over to their country but they got stranded from March 25 onwards when a month-long lockdown was imposed in both the countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said. AK Shukla, SDM of Dharchula, reportedly said, “The Nepalis were sent, maintaining all precautions and keeping social distancing while crossing over to their country under special permission from the Centre.”

