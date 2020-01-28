Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In 3 Corruption Cases In Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges on January 28. According to international media reports, Netanyahu has been charged for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. However, he has reportedly insisted that he is innocent and called the investigations an 'attempted coup' driven by the left and the media.

The case came just hours before he was set to meet US President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the US administration's Middle East peace plan. It was also after Netanyahu withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity. According to reports, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit submitted the indictment in Jerusalem District Court and the charges mean that he will be the first sitting Prime Minister to face trial in the country's history.

A trial date, however, has not been set yet, but the legal process could possibly take a year. The indictment also does not mean that Netanyahu will have to resign as under the Israeli law, he only has to resign if he is convicted and the conviction is upheld through the appeals process.

READ: Netanyahu Hopes To 'make History' During His Visit To United States

READ: Close Netanyahu Ally, Likud Lawmaker Faces Bribery Charges

Netanyahu denounces the 'immunity circus'

In a Facebook post, the Israeli Prime Minister also denounced the 'immunity circus' taking place while he was in Washington on a 'historic mission'. His Facebook post text was also reportedly included in the official letter sent by his lawyers to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein requesting that he withdraw the immunity bid.

His Facebook post read, “A few minutes ago, I notified the chairman of the Knesset that I am attracting the immunity request. In Continuation, we will reduce all the claims of the bogus and the idle veterans submitted in my affairs. But now, I won't let political scandals use this matter to interfere with the historic move I lead. As I have done all my life, I will continue to invest all of me for the future of our country and our citizens, citizens Israel”.

READ: Netanyahu Pulls Request For Immunity From Corruption Charges

READ: Netanyahu Pulls Request For Immunity On Charges

READ: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death, Says He ‘will Not Be Forgotten’

(with inputs from agencies)