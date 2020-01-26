Netanyahu Hopes To 'make History' During His Visit To United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to 'make history' during his upcoming visit to the United States for the unveiling of US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. While addressing his cabinet, Netanyahu further described the current environment as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Israel should 'not miss'. According to reports, the peace plan is expected to be favourable to Israel and the White House meeting is scheduled to be held on January 28.

Netanyahu, who is criticised for his close ties with the United States President, reportedly said for the past three years he has been discussing Israel's security and nationals with Trump and his administration and now finally he has found a 'receptive ear' in the White House for the essential need of the state of Israel. He further added that he is going to the US with a great sense of purpose, great responsibility and great chance.

While Netanyahu tried to divert attention from his legal troubles and focus his campaign on his close ties with Trump, his rival Benny Gantz on Saturday announced that he would also be going to Washington for a private meeting with Trump to discuss the peace plan. Gantz attendance in Washington was doubtful as a peace plan before the election could boost the chances of incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu to remain in power.

“The peace plan devised by President Trump will go down in history as a meaningful landmark mapping the way for the different players in the Middle East to finally move forward towards a historical and regional agreement,” said Gantz in televised remarks.

Middle East peace plan

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Recently, the US announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law.

It was the second jolt to Palestinian quest for statehood after the Trump administration had decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion that held the occupied territories “inconsistent with international law”.

