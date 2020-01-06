Berlin’s Tierpark Zoo Is Feeding Chistmas Trees To Animals, Watch Video

Zoo in Germany is feeding unsold and unwanted Christmas trees to its animals which includes Asian elephants, Somali camels and porcupines as a part of their annual ritual. According to reports by international media, the trees arrived on Friday in the Tierpark zoo which is one of two major zoos in Germany.

Only fresh trees

The trees decorated with Christmas feasts are a treat to animals at the zoo. The caretakers at the zoo, while buying trees, take care that the trees are fresh. They also avoid buying trees from the household that it may consist of chemicals and leftover decorations. The staff at the zoo took to Twitter to share the video of the animals who can be seen enjoying their festive snack. Watch it here:

Die einen spielen damit, die anderen verputzen sie gleich komplett: Unsere Asiatischen #Elefanten, Sumatra-#Tiger und #Berberaffen im #TierparkBerlin durften sich über besonders lecker geschmückte #Tannenbäume freuen. Dafür ein besonders großes #Dankeschön an unsere #Tierpfleger. pic.twitter.com/a9kNYZC6qO — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) January 4, 2019

Their move has caught the attention of the netizens who have lauded their unique tradition. One user congratulated them on completing it successfully while another user wrote that the videoes posted by the zoo are a highlight in his everyday life. Another user thanked the zoo for posting the video.

Recently, animals at Guwahati zoo in India were provided with heaters and paddy straws during the winter season. The zoo has placed heaters outside tigers and lions enclosures to keep the bone-chilling winter winds away. The recent changes were part of the special arrangements done at the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden. Meanwhile, deer and other animals at the zoo had to keep their bodies warm by paddy straws. Zoo official Praveen while talking to the media said that heaters are placed outside the enclosures of lions and tigers, they were not kept for deer and other animals because heaters are not good for their bodies and hence the zoo used paddy straws to keep the temperature under control.

Assam: Special arrangements have been made at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in view of cold weather. Heater facilities in enclosure for tigers and lions, and paddy straw for deer & other animals have been put in place. pic.twitter.com/1sUj8uo5Od — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

