Palestinians In Bethlehem Look Beyond Religious Tourism, Explore Culture And Food

People in Bethlehem are looking at a new form of tourism that has swayed its way from the old traditional and religious tourism. Bethlehem is famous for its Church of Nativity, where people believe Jesus Christ was born and resurrected. But the new set of tourists are visiting Bethlehem for not just the Church but also to explore the culture and food of Palestine. December is the month of Christmas and visitors are flocking in the region from all over the world to visit the holiest site of Christianity.

Surge in Bethlehem's tourism

As visitors are descending in Bethlehem they have options to stay in centuries-old guest houses, have local food tours, visit local markets, explore dystopian art in and around a hotel designed by British graffiti artist Banksy. This year the main attraction for tourists visiting Bethlehem will be a manger where Jesus is believed to have been born. The manager was sent to Rome as a gift to the Pope in the 7th century but the Vatican has returned what Christian believe to be the original relic.

A Christmas tree has been set up in Manger Square, just outside the 6th century Church of Nativity. On January 7 next year, Bethlehem will host an international Santa convention. Hotels in the region are ready to welcome visitors and are expecting 50k more tourists than the previous year. According to Palestine's Ministry of Tourism, around 3.5 million tourists will visit the holy land this year.

Bethlehem, a city in West Bank was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, including Jerusalem, the Gaza strip and the Sinai peninsula. Palestinians still hope to see their city returned to them by Israel where they want to establish an independent state. Bethlehem is completely surrounded by a wall set up by the Israeli government to prevent itself from attacks. The famous Walled-off hotel is built in front of the wall/barrier and hosts a large number of tourists daily. The hotel offers weekly performances by local musicians and tours of nearby refugee camps.

