Israel Carries Airstrikes In Gaza Hours After Rocket Attack From Palestine

Israel launched a new airstrike with its aircraft and helicopters bombing the Gaza strip on the morning of December 8. The strike happened hours later when three rockets were shot in southern Israel from the Palestinian enclave according to the officials.

Israel attacks Gaza Strip

The airstrikes were launched on two sites that belonged to the Qassam Brigades. There were three rounds of firing which took place in Hamas military wing, located in the northern Gaza and another airstrike took place at a Qassam site west of Gaza City. However, there were no casualties reported immediately after the attack. The Isreali Defense Forces said that the attack targeted several terror targets which included the Hamas terror camp which consisted of warehouses, offices and watch posts. The Hamas naval installation was also targeted located in the northern Gaza strip.

3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at Israeli towns and cities earlier tonight.



In response, IDF fighter jets & attack helicopters just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 7, 2019

According to the Palestinians report, two people suffered injuries during the strike. All three projectiles were the Iron Dome defense system of Israel. No Palestinian group took the responsibility of the previous rocket attack, however, the IDF said that the Hamas conspired the attack after transpiring and emanating from the Gaza strip. Later, in a statement, the army said that Hamas is responsible for the attack and must bear the consequences for the same.

Three people were reported minorly injured in the Southern Israeli settlement of Sderot, while they were running towards the shelter when the air raid sirens stopping ringing according to Magen David Adom emergency medical service. The Israeli forces killed a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip which led to a two-day sudden outburst of violence and killing 36 Palestinians.

