Bhutan King In Quarantine After Trekking Across Eastern And Southern Border

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck trekked the high-risk areas along the eastern and southern border. He was accompanied by His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji and the Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering. Bhutan King Jigme is now staying in quarantine as per COVID-19 protocols.

Bhutan King treks along Eastern and Southern border

Bhutan King Jigme has shared details of his trek across the Southern and Eastern part on his Facebook page. King Jigme reached Jomotshangkha on June 13, after his five days of the long trek. He was staying in Phuentsholing and visited Samtse in the Southern region. In the post, the king mentioned that he met the Southern COVID-19 task force in Phuentsholing and the Samtse COVID-19 Taskforce. The King met people who are participating in an ICT course as part of the Desuung Skilling Programme in Samtse. The Desuung Skilling Programme was initiated to equip youth with useful skills and to give them an opportunity to serve in National Service projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The king started the trek from Merak on June 8, along with his Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji and the Prime Minister. King Wangchuck visited the border points-of-entries and outposts manned by Desuups, RBP personnel, and in one case, retired police personnel. The entire route, from Merak to Tshothang, was over 67 kilometers long. Apart from inspecting the border outposts, the King also expressed concerns about the impact that the pandemic and border closure has had on the livelihoods of the people. Bhutan has reported 2006 confirmed COVID-19 cases with just one death reported since the pandemic started.

IMAGE: kingjigmekhesar/Instagram