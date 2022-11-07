Biden & Scholz Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Deem Russia's Nuclear Threats 'irresponsible'

US President Joe Biden engaged in a telephonic conversation with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday to discuss the present situation in Ukraine as the country continues to face Russia’s hostilities. According to a press release issued on the official website of the White House, the leaders talked about Scholz’s recent visit to China and also reiterated their collective responsibility to uphold “international order, human rights, and fair trade practices.”

Furthermore, Biden and Scholz agreed with one another that Russia’s recent threats of a nuclear war are “irresponsible,” and they will continue to provide security, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian forces.

The conversation between Biden and Scholz comes a day after the latter met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and urged him to use China’s "influence on Russia.” In the meeting which was held in Beijing, Jinping issued an indirect warning to Russia over its consistent nuclear threats for the first time since the invasion.

China avers global peace, US promises unwavering support to Ukraine

Xi also affirmed that China will support the European Union and Germany to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and “the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework.” Calling the present global situation “complex and volatile,” the Chinese president further acknowledged that China and Germany should collaboratively contribute to global peace as “large and influential countries,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Meanwhile, the United States has assured Ukraine of continuing to provide aid despite the midterm elections approaching. According to The New York Times, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday that he is “confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching" despite the outcome of the elections.