Biden To Host First-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit Amid China's Military Buildup

Amid the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States announced hosting the first-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in the last week of this month. According to the announcement made by the Biden administration on Friday, the Summit will be held in Washington from September 28-29. Further, the White House said that US President Joe Biden will host the Summit. "The Summit will demonstrate the United States' deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The US dubbed the upcoming Summit significant in accordance to its broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate change, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. Notably, the announcement came a week after the United States accused Beijing of expanding its nuclear arsenal and claimed the extreme buildup process could harm the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing a press conference in Indonesia last week, US Indo-Pacific Commander, Admiral John Aquilino said China is the only country which is expanding its nuclear arsenal and added it had "300 nuclear silos going in".

US calls China's military buildup in Indo-Pacific 'the largest since World War II

Further, Admiral John Aquilino categorically mentioned that China's military buildup is "the largest in history" since World War II. "If you'd like to talk about nuclear weapons and the concern for a nuclear arms race, all you have to do is look into the PRC (People's Republic of China)," he stressed. Citing a recent report released by the US Department of Defense, the top defence official claimed President Xi Jinping's pace of its nuclear buildup could enable it to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The report stated that China could plan to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the US initial projection in 2020. "The PRC has already established a nascent 'nuclear triad' with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities," the US Department of Defense report stated.

The same was echoed by Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, during the Twelfth Annual South China Sea Conference held in Washington last month. He accused China of increasing provocations in the South China sea and added its "aggressive" and "irresponsible behaviour" would lead to a major incident in the disputed region.



On the other hand, China raised grave concern over the AUKUS deal and said it would further escalate regional tension, provoke an arms race, and will threaten regional peace and stability.

Image: AP