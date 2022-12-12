Biden Vows To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defence Amid Growing Russian Aggression

US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday vowed to strengthen the air defence of Ukraine to help the nation battle Russian aggression. As per a statement issued by the White House, Biden was also supportive of Zelenskyy’s “stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.”

The United States pledging to bolster Ukraine’s air defence comes merely three days after it declared $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment. “The US is prioritising efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence through our security assistance, including the 9 December announcement of $275m in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles,” said the readout.

During the phone call, the American president also emphasised on the announcement of November 29, when a $53 million aid was announced to help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure that has lately been zeroed in on by Russian forces. Expressing gratitude to the POTUS for assuring support to Ukraine during the “fruitful” phone call, Zelenskyy wrote on his official Twitter handle: "A fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I expressed gratitude for another security package.”

A fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I expressed gratitude for another security package. We discussed further defense cooperation, protection and maintenance of our energy sector. Coordinated positions on the eve of the #G7 online summit. America's leadership remains steadfast! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 11, 2022

Biden, Zelenskyy engage in talks as Ukraine faces brunt of Russian strikes

He also shed light on what the duo touched upon during the conversation, such as challenges faced by the energy sector and boosting defence ties. “Coordinated positions on the eve of the #G7 online summit. America's leadership remains steadfast!” he wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian strikes continue to plunge Ukraine deeper into misery and darkness. In a nightly address, he revealed that the city of Odessa left over 1.5 million citizens without power following Friday’s kamikaze drone attacks. "This is the true attitude of Russia towards Odessa, towards Odessa residents – deliberate bullying, deliberate attempt to bring disaster to the city,” he said, according to Sky News.