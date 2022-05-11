Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He's Experiencing Mild Symptoms

Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur informed that he is experiencing mild symptoms of the infection. Gates added that he is following expert advice and will remain under self-isolation until he is healthy again.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Bill Gates isolating himself after testing COVID positive

Notably, Gates has already been vaccinated with two shots against the virus. In addition, he has also been boosted. "I am fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," the tech tycoon wrote on Twitter.

I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Gates tested positive for the virus shortly after he predicted that a new COVID-19 variant following Omicron and Delta is likely to be more dangerous. "It could be more transmissive and even more fatal," he had said, as quoted by the Associated Press. He stressed the need for global surveillance in order to mitigate threats from such potential variants. "The risk of a more virulent variant emerging is way about 5%," Gates said adding that he doesn't want to sound like "a voice of doom and gloom."

"We are still at risk of this pandemic generating variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," the software developer had said. On Wednesday, the 66-year-old business magnate states that The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, "and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work."

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," Gates added. In 2015, the philanthropist first warned against a potential "inevitable pandemic" which the world was not ready for. He also hoped for international coordination to ensure such "global catastrophe" is well fought against.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)