BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin Joins World's 500 Richest After UK Approves Its COVID-19 Vaccine

After Pfizer-BioNTech caused a stir across the world for bagging world’s first formal authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin achieved another milestone by joining the world’s 500 richest people list. On December 3, Sahin became the 493rd-richest person in the world as his German pharmaceutical company’s stock jumped almost 8% this week following UK approval. According to Bloomberg Billionaire’s index, BioNTech’s shares this year are up more than 250% and Sahin’s net worth has reached $5.1 billion.

UK on December 2 became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine candidate for widespread use. The British regulator, MHRA has said that the mRNA-based vaccine that has shown 95 per cent efficacy, is safe for mass roll out with immunisations in the country starting "early next week" among the high priority groups. Britain has reportedly already placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to provide the double-dose immunisation to at least 20 million people.

Read - Vaccine 1st Puts Spotlight On German Pharma Company BioNTech

Read - BioNTech: UK Asked Deep Questions About Vaccine

‘Highly ethical research programme’

Earlier, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin also said that the company's aim is to ensure a safe and effective vaccine. He also credited that the speedy approval by Britain is the "scientifically rigorous" and "highly ethical research programme."

“The Emergency Use Authorization in the U.K. will mark the first time citizens outside of the trials will have the opportunity to be immunized against COVID-19,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

“We believe that the roll-out of the vaccination program in the U.K. will reduce the number of people in the high-risk population being hospitalized. Our aim is to bring a safe and effective vaccine upon approval to the people who need it. The data submitted to regulatory agencies around the world are the result of a scientifically rigorous and highly ethical research and development program," he added.

However, Pfizer Inc’s CEO Albert Bourla has most recently said that the company is “not certain” if its COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech SE prevented the transmission of the novel coronavirus. In a recent interview with NBC, when Bourla was asked by the host if he will be able to transmit the infection to other people if he is immunised, Pfizer CEO replied that “it needs to be examined”.

Read - As UK Approves Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 Vaccine, Here's Who Will Get Vaccinated First

Read - European Union Criticises Britain’s ‘hasty’ Approval Of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine