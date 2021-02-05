Bitcoin Scammer Turns Out To Be Nigerian Boy Struggling To Pay Fees, Gets $200 Reward

People on the internet fall for internet scams all across the world. In a similar incident, a YouTuber named Ben Taylor, fell for a scammer on Facebook. After the incident, Taylor took to his official YouTube handle and made a video narrating the entire incident. “Ever had a Facebook friend get hacked and try to get you to send them money? It's a common trick used by Nigerian scammers. But what happens when I use the same scam against them?”, read the bio of his video.

Bitcoin scammer caught

It happened when Taylor was casually using his Facebook handle and then he started going through the comment section of a news story. One comment that he read goes like, “If you got cashapp just message marie_dana1100 on instagram. She is helping people make money into their cashapp. She is god sent, I got $2000 now”. After reading this message, he sent a DM to the girl as he needed some help with his cash.

As a consequence, the scammer asked him a couple of questions and then sent him a photoshopped image of a "successful transaction" of an amount of $2000 into Taylor's account. However, the real scam came when the scammer asked Taylor to pay $200 to process the $2000 transaction or to have "her" access his Bitcoin-enabled Cash App. In the middle of the transaction, Taylor convinced the girl into clicking on a link which reveals "her" IP address. The actual location showed Nigeria. Also, it was a guy on the other side and not a girl.

After a conversation between him and Taylor, he revealed his identity and told that he was struggling to pay his school fees. As generous as Taylor could get, he ended up giving him $200 as a reward for giving insights into the scam which has become very much common these days. “A large percentage of Nigeria youths especially scam. You see people buy cars, homes, raise family with scam money. You are motivated”, the kid said, revealing the very common scam.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)