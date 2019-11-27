Bivona, A Small Town In Itlay Are Selling Dilapidated Properties For Just $1

In hope to revitalize the economy and the population of the small towns in Italy, villages are selling dozen empty and dilapidated properties for just $1. Bivona, a small town in the heart of the southern island in Sicily has been reportedly deserting their homes in pursuit of better opportunities in big cities, leaving it depopulated and in danger of dying completely. According to an international media outlet, the town is also loosening restrictions and offering tax bonuses in an attempt to make their town stand out from the pack. While villages like Mussomeli and Sambuca required buyers to put down a deposit of approximately $5000, Bivona is asking only for a bond of just $2,750 and a commitment to start renovating in four years.

Bivona's culture councillor Angela Cannizarro told an international media outlet that as the village's population has halved in the last 40 years this tactic might bring not only all the residents but the town's 'magical' 16th-century vibe as well. Back in 2000, approximately half a million people left southern Italy due to a growing financial crisis and increasing poverty. Cannizzaro added that the main aim is to recover the lost grandeur.

READ: Venice Floods: Italy To Declare State Of Emergency

READ: Venice Floods: Italy To Declare State Of Emergency Amid High Tides

Molise offering $27,000 to open up a business

Bivona town dates back to the 1100s and boomed during the Renaissance and has the architecture and history to match. The village is surrounded by nature, with olive and orange groves, valleys and almond plantations on its outskirts. According to reports, the town is hoping those who are enchanted by nature will want to scoop up a home. Bivona is not the only town layering on the incentives as local officials in Italy's Molise region have been offering up to $27,000 to anyone willing to move there and open up a business. Many places have also set up websites, pledging help with cutting through the red tape or even promising cash to couples who move in and start families.

READ: Italy To Put Sustainability And Climate Change In School Curriculum

READ: Italy Tries To Convince World’s Largest Steelmaker To Stay