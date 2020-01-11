Bizarre Humming Sound Leads To Discovery Of 'rare' Undersea Volcano

Mysterious hums heard around the world back in 2018 have led to the discovery of an underwater volcano in the Indian Ocean. A new study published in 'Nature Geoscience' has elaborated on the discovery of 'drained deep magma reservoir' near Mayotte inferred from seismicity and deformation. The researchers have identified a seismically quiet area in the western part of the ocean which was affected by 'complex' activity. The seismologists reportedly found 7,000 volcano-tectonic earthquakes and 407 'very-long seismic signals'.

According to the study, “An analysis of the very-long-period seismicity and deformation suggests that at least 1.3 km3 of magma drained from a reservoir of 10 to 15 km diameter at 25 to 35 km depth. We demonstrate that such deep offshore magmatic activity can be captured without any on-site monitoring”.

Recent seismicity near Mayotte in the Indian Ocean is due to dyke propagation from and drainage of a 25–35 km deep magma reservoir, according to an analysis of earthquake and deformation data published in @NatureGeosci. https://t.co/DLkZPucUPf pic.twitter.com/Hv4ZIc5Fi6 — Nature Research (@nresearchnews) January 9, 2020

Volcano announced its arrival

For several months, the undersea volcano was announcing its own birth through low seismic humming too low to hear until November 11, 2018. Unusually, these waves travelled all over the world to Kenya, Chile, Canada, and Hawaii nearly 11 thousand miles away. Reportedly the humming got even louder and lasted for more than 30 minutes. A New Zealand earthquake enthusiast even wrote on Twitter way back and also linked the 'unusual seismic signal' to a Geological Survey seismograph by the United States.

The same tweet showing bizarre, the droning frequency had caught the attention of seismologists worldwide and a team of German geoscientists have finally pieced together the exact reason. The paper's lead author and a seismologist at GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, Simone Cesca told an international media outlet that this was the 'first time' the researchers have observed the birth of volcano on the seafloor. She further called the entire episode as 'really, really rare'. The volcano was first just a deep magma chamber, it propagated to the surface and ultimately, the entire structure was born.

