Massive Blue-foam Volcano Erupts In YouTuber's Backyard, Watch Video

Youtuber Nick Uhas along with his partner David Dobrik created a massive blue-foam volcano in the backyard of the latter's house in California. The world-record breaking elephant toothpaste experiment video that Uhas uploaded on Thursday has already garnered more than a million views on Youtube. Creating blue-foam volcano was easy but the toughest part was to clean the after-effects.

Massive YouTube experiment

Uhas while talking to the media revealed how he and his partner cleaned the massive foam from the backyard. Uhas said that the reaction was "self-cleaning". After the foam bubbles start to pop the oxygen is released back into the air. Uhas and David then get towels and soak the soapy water that has potassium iodide in it, rest everything left is drain safe. They then recycle the plastic they used as a wrap.

Read: Miss America 2020: Camille Schrier Wins The Competition With A Science Experiment

Read: Scientists Say China Gene-editing Experiment Failed, May Have Created Mutations

Uhas has uploaded a short sneak-peak of the video on his official Instagram handle. The short video has already been viewed more than 130,000 times and has garnered more than 10,000 likes. Nick Uhas is an American TV host, actor, and YouTuber. Uhas is also a host on the popular Netflix series Blown Away. Uhas will soon begin the shooting for the second season of the series which is scheduled to release in 2020. Uhas will also collaborate with other YouTubers interested in practical science experiments throughout 2020, the host said to the media.

Read: China Denies Its Research Ship Conducted Any Experiment Near Andaman

Uhas also revealed that he couldn't believe when the foam experiment video shot the charts on YouTube as he never expected it to go viral. When some people commented that it looks like CGI to them, Uhas said he was happy to read those comments as he created something so amazing that people were thinking it's computer-generated. While David Dobrik is busy giving away free Tesla car to his followers on Instagram.

Read: In Alarming Experiment, Biscuits 'bake' Inside A Locked Car Under A Bright Sun

