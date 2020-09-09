Afghanistan: Blast In Kabul Targets Vice President Saleh's Convoy

An explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh convoy reportedly rocked central Kabul in the early hours of September 9. Razwan Muran, who is the head of Saleh’s media office, told the Afghani media outlet, that the ‘terrorist attack’ failed and Saleh is safe and fine.

#Just IN: Suicide bomber targets the convoy of #Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

According to his spokesman, VP Saleh is fine.



.At least two dead and more than seven wounded in today’s blast in #Kabul: MoH #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/1iXSr0lmF2 — A̷s̷h̷i̷s̷h̷ ̷G̷o̷s̷w̷a̷m̷i̷ (@AshishG0swami) September 9, 2020

READ: Afghanistan Reopens Schools After Five Months Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

READ: Afghanistan Releases 400 Taliban Prisoners Ahead Of Peace Talks

Three killed, 12 wounded

As per reports, the blast was reported around 7:30am (Local time) in the Taimani area of Kabul city. Security forces were immediately recruited at the scene. So far the explosion type remains unknown. A local Afghani media outlet reported that at least three have been killed and 12 wounded, including three of Saleh’s staff. The police officials have not yet commented, nor has any group claimed responsibility.

(Image: @AshishG0swami/Twitter)

READ: 180 Sikh Families From Afghanistan Arrive In Delhi

READ: Afghan Official: Death Toll From Flooding In Afghanistan Rises To 190