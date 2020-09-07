Afghanistan Reopens Schools After Five Months Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Afghanistan has reportedly reopened schools all across the nation, this development came after five months when schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to an international media report, one of the poorest countries in the world is working to improve literacy rate and there is much to do. Public schools have allowed only their older students for now, as they balance a need for education versus public health. Currently, in Afghanistan, there are more than 38,000 reported cases of coronavirus and out this over 29,000 infected patients have recovered, with more than 1,400 deaths.

Afghanistan’s neighbor, Iran on September 5, opened the new school year after nearly seven months of closure. In a video conference, President Hassan Rouhani said the education of 15 million students is as important as the health system. “Education will not be closed in our country even under the worst situation,” he said, urging authorities to implement health measures in schools to the level of those in military garrisons.

The reopening of schools came as many expressed concerns over a possible increase in infections, including medical professionals. “The national COVID-19 task force should defend lives of millions of students,” said Abbas Aghazadeh, a member of the board of the medical council. “Prevent physical reopening of all schools across the country.” Iran has so far used distance learning via internet apps and TV programs. Authorities say the system will continue for undergraduate university students. Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has so far passed 22,000 out of 382,772 confirmed cases. The country has had the first and worst outbreak in the region.

Wuhan: 1.4 Million students attend classes

Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus originated last December, has finally moved on, reopening its schools on September 1. A Chinese city, which underwent not only lockdowns but also mass testing finally reopened for school-goers allowing children to take lessons in person. Wuhan, which has reported over 50,340 alone has not reported any new cases in recent weeks.

