Blinken Honours Victims Of Tiananmen Massacre Despite 'China's Attempt To Erase History'

On the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday accused China of trying to "erase history" by continuing to threaten human rights within its mainland and Hong Kong. Remembering the victims of the "mass killings", Blinken noted that the situation is barely different today, "the struggle for democracy and freedom continues to echo in Hong Kong". The remarks by the US top diplomat comes after Beijing banned the annual vigil to suppress the commemoration of the massacre.

"The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. Each year, we honour and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms...," Blinken said in a statement.

The US State Secretary also called out Beijing for the alleged human rights abuses committed in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang. "We will continue to speak out and promote accountability for the authorities of the PRC (People's Republic of China) and human rights abuses," he said. Blinken remembered the fallen protestors and reaffirmed US' commitment to upholding human rights even if they are threatened "by some." He also hailed the rights activists who "continue to stand up" on the behalf of the pro-democracy supporters who were at the protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989.

33 years have passed since the world watched brave demonstrators and bystanders peacefully demand democracy in Tiananmen Square. Despite the removal of memorials and attempts to erase history, we honor their memory by promoting respect for human rights wherever threatened. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 4, 2022

What happened in Tiananmen Square?

The Tiananmen Square Massacre is one of the darkest incidents in the history of human rights abuse. Also called the June 4 incident, it is a series of demonstrations that broke out in 1989 against systematic suppression by Beijing. The mass protests were a result of the growing resentment among youngsters and anti-government demonstrators who sought political and economic reforms in China. The students'-led movement called for more individual rights and freedoms, which triggered the hardliners of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protests were catalysed by the death of Hu Yaobang, then General-Secretary of CCP who promoted democratic and liberal reforms.

On the day of his funeral on April 22, thousands descended on Tiananmen Square calling for immediate amelioration of existing social and political policies. Over 50 days, protests of varied sizes continued at the square. After several thwarted attempts, the CCP finally launched a heinous crackdown on the protestors. On June 3 and 4, 1989, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) raided the protest sites with tanks and armed troops with a motive to curtail further protests at any cost. According to US-based reports, the area was cleared by the morning after the troops carried out sporadic shootings. The event was labelled "massacre" shortly after.

Hong Kong Police warns against congregations on June 4

Hong Kong Police on Thursday issued a stern warning against holding a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. While discussing the incident is forbidden on the Chinese mainland, the annual commemoration was allowed in the semi-autonomous Hong Kong's Victoria Park until before Beijing imposed National Security Law in 2020. This year will be the second time that Hong Kong will not officially host a memorial for the victims of the brutal crackdown. The police also warned that social media posts sympathising with the victims will be counted as "incitement", Hong Kong Free Press reported.

(Image: AP)