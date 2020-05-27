Boeing, Airbus To Study COVID-19 Behaviour To Minimise Risk During Air Travel

As the aviation sector has been heavily hit by the ongoing pandemic, Boeing and Airbus are reportedly planning to study the behaviour of coronavirus during air travel. While the airlines have been trying to assure the travellers that masks and filtered cabin air would prevent exposure to a possible infection, the study will help the companies examine new measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Boeing official involved in the subject matter said that the company is working on the development of computer models that would simulate the cabin environment to understand the potential risk. Meanwhile, Airbus has been exchanging information with universities and researchers and exploring other methods to prevent the spread of the deadly virus through disinfectants and self-cleaning materials.

The risk factor of virus transmission during air travel has become an important issue since countries around the world have started easing restrictions on domestic flights. Air travel bookings are now witnessing a surge after weeks of near-zero demand and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases could be a major risk factor as airlines have not agreed to leave the middle seat vacant.

Rising global debt

An analysis report released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed that the industry’s global debt could rise to $550 billion by year-end and airlines will push to minimise it by ensuring utmost safety measures during air travel. IATA and the Airports Council International (ACI) recently issued a paper laying out a pathway for restarting the aviation industry

It said that airlines and airports have cooperated to build a roadmap for resuming operations which reassures the travelling public that health and safety remain the overall priorities. IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac had said in a statement that safety is always the top priority and that includes public health.

“It is important to remember that the risk of transmission on board is very low. And we are determined that aviation will not be a significant source of re-infection,” he added.

(With ANI inputs | Image: @BoeingAirplanes)