Boeing Internal Communications Reveal ‘arrogance’, Obsession With Cost-cutting

Boeing Co submitted employees internal communications to the US Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which revealed the culture of “arrogance” and focus on cost-cutting. One of the employees reportedly said that he/she won’t put his/her family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft, in an instant messaging exchanged months before two fatal crashes.

Another employee asserted that the company will not allow simulator training a requirement if any regulator asks for it. The employee, a test pilot, also went on to claim that he/she saved the company a “sick amount of $$$$”. There were claims that all the messages were about meeting schedule and not about delivering quality to which a colleague replied that the company put them in the position by picking the lowest-cost supplier and signing up to impossible schedules.

“These communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable. That said, we remain confident in the regulatory process for qualifying these simulators,” said Boeing in a statement on January 9.

'Made significant changes'

The aviation company said that the submission of documents to the FAA and Congress reflected its commitment to transparency and cooperation with the authorities responsible for regulating and overseeing the industry. It further claimed that all of Boeing’s MAX simulators are functioning effectively.

“We have made significant changes as a company to enhance our safety processes, organizations, and culture. The language used in these communications, and some of the sentiments they express, are inconsistent with Boeing values, and the company is taking appropriate action in response,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, FAA and Boeing are reviewing a wiring issue in the grounded 737 MAX that could potentially cause a short circuit. Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe said that the issue was identified by the aerospace company during a ‘rigorous process’ and they are analysing it further with the help of FAA. The FAA, in a statement, said that they are “analyzing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX”. But Johndroe said that it is too soon to claim that it would lead to any design changes.

