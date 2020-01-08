Amid Speculation Over Plane Crash, Iran Decides Not To Hand Over Black Boxes To Boeing

After the Iranian authorities found two black boxes of the crashed Ukraine International Airlines aircraft on Wednesday, it was revealed that the black boxes would not be handed over to the manufacturer Boeing. Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization made this announcement. He noted that it was unclear as to which country would Iran send the black boxes so that the data could be analysed. A detailed examination of the black box data can help reveal the cause of the plane crash.

Plane crash in Iran

According to Ukraine International Airlines' statement, the flight took off from the Tehran International airport at 6.10 am local time and crashed soon after on Wednesday. None of the 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board could survive the crash. The statement revealed that the maintenance of the crashed Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft was carried out just two days ago, i.e January 6, 2020. It mentioned that the aircraft was built in 2016 and was directly supplied to the airline by Boeing. Furthermore, it stated that the incident will be investigated by aviation authorities of Iran and Ukraine, representatives of manufacturer Boeing, the airline and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine.

Issues crop up pertaining to Boeing aircraft

Boeing has faced a lot of criticism due to its aircraft being involved in numerous crashes in the last few years. The 737-800 aircraft has been involved in deadly accidents such as the crash of the Air India Express flight in Mangalore in 2010 and the crash of the FlyDubai flight in Russia in March 2016. Meanwhile, the 737 Max 8 aircraft which belongs to the same family as 737-800 has been grounded since two horrific accidents took place in Indonesia and Ethiopia within 6 months.

Iran-US tensions

The UIA plane crash is being linked to the Iran-US impasse especially in the light of Iran launching more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing thousands of US troops. Iran's aggression was in retaliation of the US airstrike which killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Quds Force. While the US has not confirmed any casualties, Iranian state television claimed that at least 80 Americans were killed in the airstrike.

