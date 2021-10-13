Boeing Mandates Compulsory Vaccination For Employees Against COVID

Employees at Boeing have been advised to be compulsorily be vaccinated against COVID or risk being sacked, as per reports. According to the Seattle Times, the deadline for employees at the aerospace behemoth is December 8.

"Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment. Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company," according to a Boeing internal presentation seen by the Seattle Times on October 12.

Exemptions can be requested "due to a disability or honestly held religious conviction," according to the law. Employees who are granted such an exemption must "undergo frequent COVID testing" and be prepared to "show a negative test result upon request."

The decision will affect nearly 140,000 employees across the corporation, with about 57,000 in Washington state. In his address to members in the October issue of the union paper, Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, wrote, "the reality is our members are polarised on this subject," AP reported.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), a white-collar union, said in a statement on October 12 that it is working with Boeing "to ensure implementation takes adequate account of members' concerns."

In Republican-controlled areas, Boeing may face stronger opposition to the new policy. Government Greg Abbott of Texas signed an executive order on October 11 prohibiting private companies or any other body from forcing vaccinations. In Texas, Boeing employs over 5,000 people. In Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, it has around 32,000 additional employees.

Boeing announces deliveries for third-quarter

On October 13, the Boeing Company announced major program deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 across its commercial and defence sectors. According to the aerospace giant, they made significant success in driving stability throughout their operations in the third quarter, prioritising safety and quality while working to meet their customers' needs.

They're also continuing to conduct thorough inspections throughout the 787 production system and supply chain, as well as holding detailed, open discussions with the FAA, suppliers, and customers. Inspections and rework continue to consume manufacturing resources, and the 787 production pace remains below five planes per month.

