Boeing Official Niel Golightly Resigns Over 33-year-old Article About Women In Combat

Boeing's Senior Vice President of Communications Niel Golightly resigned on July 2 over an article he wrote more than 30 years ago arguing that women should not serve in combat. Niel Golightly’s decision to resign came after an employee from the company in a complaint highlighted an article he wrote in 1987 while serving in the military, about whether women should serve in combat. Niel was named to the position of Senior Vice President of Communications in January this year.

"My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot’s misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time. My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The dialogue that followed its publication 33 years ago quickly opened my eyes, indelibly changed my mind, and shaped the principles of fairness, inclusion, respect, and diversity that have guided my professional life since. The article is not a reflection of who I am, but nonetheless, I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down," said Golightly in a statement on the company's website.

Boeing in a statement said that the communications function will report to Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of enterprise operations, and chief financial officer until a permanent successor is named. Niel Golightly's resignation came as companies across the United States examine their corporate culture in wake of the recent protests against racism and police brutality that was sparked following the brutal killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer named Derek Chauvin.

737 MAX controversy

Boeing is currently wrapped in another crisis related to its now-grounded 737 MAX aircraft following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The United States Federal Aviation Administration on July 1 completed the recertification flight tests in connection with the automated flight control system on the aircraft. Boeing had estimated that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020.

