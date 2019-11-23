Boeing Unveils Largest Version Of 737 MAX Aircraft As Grounding Continues

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing presented the all-new 737 MAX 10 at an event at the company's factory in Renton, Washington even as the 737 MAX planes remain grounded following two deadly crashes claiming lives of 346 people that marred the reputation of the company. The manufacturer then released pictures of the new aircraft painted in white and blue colours printed with the Boeing logo.

The all-new Boeing 737 MAX 10

According to reports, the company made an announcement regarding new orders for the 737 MAX 10 at a Dubai air show but critics were of the opinion that Boeing's future will remain clouded till the time officials do not clear the 737 MAX aircraft to resume service. However, the company put a restriction on the delivery of the new aeroplanes and apparently cut its production cost as they work towards making people believe that the new model is perfectly safe this time around.

Reportedly, the version of the 737 MAX aircraft will be bigger in size than its previous predecessors and will also be fitted with an upgraded flight handling system that was the key factor in both the deadly crashes. Also, the MCAS ( Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) has been upgraded to give a pilot more control of the aircraft but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) have yet to sign on the dotted line in order to okay the changes made by the aircraft manufacturer.

The Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft will have 230 passenger seats, 20 more than the ill-fated Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX planes. However, the company said that it was hoping the regulators to give the green light before the end of 2019 but delayed the deadline for the resuming of flight service until January 2020 to cater to pilot training.

Boeing 737NG planes grounded

Aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, on October 31, stated that it had grounded up to 50 of its 737NG planes. The announcement came after cracks were found in them, in a blow to the company following two deadly 737 MAX crashes. Qantas became the latest airline to ground the Boeing plane in its fleet and added that it would be inspecting the other 32 Boeing 737NG planes to ensure that a potential disaster is averted.

The grounding of the 737NG planes is the latest blow to the aircraft manufacturer, following two Boeing 737MAX crashes in which Lion Air Flight 360 crashed off the coast of Indonesia, claiming the lives of 189 people and Ethiopian Airlines 302 crash claimed the lives of 157 people seven months later.

Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenberg, accepted the fact that both the fatal crashes had repetition in the activation of a flight control software function called the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) after it was installed with a faulty sensor.

'Functioned without any oversight'

With inputs from agencies