Boeing's New CEO David Calhoun Wants Staff To Be 'transparent'

The New Chief Executive of Boeing, David Calhoun told his employees on January 13 to be 'transparent' and acknowledged that the company must enhance culture and focus on 'integrity'. A long-time board member and now the CEO, Calhoun officially took over his new position on Monday and replaced Dennis Muilenburg. Calhoun's takeover comes a few days after the release of 'disturbing' messages exchanged among employees including one saying that Boeing 737 Max was 'designed by clowns'. Since two deadly crashes, the company's top-selling jetliner has been grounded.

According to the official website, Calhoun said, "I’m honoured to lead the talented people of Boeing as we face our challenges. Working together, we will strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust."

Internal communications submitted to FAA

Boeing had submitted internal communications among employees to the US Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which reportedly revealed the culture of 'arrogance' and focus on cost-cutting. One of the employees said that he/she won’t put his/her family on a Max simulator trained aircraft, in an instant messaging exchanged months before the two fatal crashes.

Another employee asserted that Boeing will not allow simulator training as a requirement if any regulator asks for it. The employee, a test pilot, also claimed that he/she saved the company a “sick amount of $$$$”. There were reportedly other claims that all the messages were about the meeting schedule and not about delivering quality to which a colleague replied that the company put them in the position by picking the lowest-cost supplier and signing up to impossible schedules.

“These communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable. That said, we remain confident in the regulatory process for qualifying these simulators,” said Boeing in a statement on January 9.

