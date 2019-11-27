Bolivia Appoints First Ambassador To United States In 11 Years

For the first time in 11 years, Bolivia appointed its ambassador to the United States. Ties between Bolivia and the US became tense under recently ousted President, Evo Morales. Relations took a turn for the worse under US President George W Bush in 2008 when both countries expelled ambassadors.

Following a diplomatic spat between La Paz and Washington in 2008, this is the first time when Bolivia has sent an ambassador to the US. Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar has been given the key posting, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter.

Evo Morales ousted

Evo Morales was ousted from power after the opposition claimed that the October 20 elections were rigged. A widespread protest took place against Morales where people demanded his resignation. Morales stepped down as the President of Bolivia on November 10 and fled to Mexico where he was granted political asylum.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo played a recording to the journalists allegedly of Morales giving instructions to his supporters. Morales in the recording can be heard asking his supporters to maintain roadblocks in La Paz. Federal prosecutors are investigating allegations that Morales caused food and fuel shortages in the city.

Right-wing senator Jeanine Anez took charge as interim president and the United States took no time in recognising her. Anez rewrote Bolivia's foreign policy when she appointed Cuellar as ambassador to the US. Anez also took some other foreign policy decisions when she broke ties with Cuba and Venezuela.

Anez recognised Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president, joining a group of around 50 countries.

20 former members of Morales' government are holed up in the Mexico embassy in La Paz. Five of them are wanted for sedition and terrorism, including former top minister Juan Ramon Quintana.

Normal life is resuming in Bolivia with schools and businesses reopening this week. Blockades of major transport routes are mostly removed. The government has released an agreement that promises to set up a commission to free protestors who had not committed any crime.

