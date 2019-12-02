Bolsonaro Might Discuss Metals Tariffs With Trump After Restoration Announcement

After US President Donald Trump announced restoration of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he might directly speak to the US President on the issue. Bolsonaro further said that he would also discuss it with Paulo Guedes, the Minister of Economy. Trump took to Twitter to complain about the massive devaluation of currencies of the two Latin American countries. He said that such devaluation has negatively affected the farmers of the United States.

Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

.....Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods. Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Earlier found support in Trump

Bolsonaro has been facing criticism for the handling of Amazon fires and rampant deforestation of the rainforest. But he had found support from Trump when the latter praised him for his efforts. The US President said that Bolsonaro was working very hard to control the fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil. “He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!” Trump had said.

Brazilian President had welcomed Trump’s support saying the “fake news campaign” built against Brazil’s sovereignty will not work. He said that the government was fighting the wildfires with great success and that the “US can always count on Brazil”. In September, Bolsonaro met Trump at the White House and committed to expand and strengthen strategic partnership, calling it a new era in U.S.-Brazil ties.

