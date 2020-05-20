COVID-19: Bolsonaro Says Brazil To Sign New Protocol Recommending Use Of Chloroquine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on May 19 said that the health ministry on May 20 will issue new guidelines on expanding the recommended use of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating the novel coronavirus. According to reports, Bolsonaro in an online interview on May 18 said the interim health minister Eduardo Pazuello will sign the new protocol.

Bolsonaro during the interview also mentioned that he has kept a box full of HCQ at his home for his elderly mother, in case of emergency while noting that the US President Donald Trump is also using the medicine with precaution. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a lot of criticism over his handling of the disease outbreak in the country. The right-wing leader has been demanding the reopening of the Brazilian economy and had earlier reportedly encouraged people to violate lockdown measures put in place by governors and mayors.

As per reports, Nelson Teich, who was the health minister before Pazuello had supposedly resigned over a disagreement with president Bolsonaro on recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine. Brazil has seen two of its health minister resign since the pandemic began late last year. Nelson's predecessor, Luiz Mandetta, was sacked by Bolsonaro on April 16 following a disagreement over social isolation measures, which the president felt was unnecessary.

COVID-19 in Brazil

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is now the fourth worst affected country in the world with 2,71,885 confirmed cases, just behind the United States, Russia, and Spain. Brazil has recorded 17,983 deaths to date with over 8,300 still under critical condition. Sao Paulo is currently the worst-hit region in Brazil, followed by Rio de Janeiro, where according to health ministry data 5,147 and 3,080 people have died respectively.

(Image Credit: AP)

