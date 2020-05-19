Brazil: Bolsonaro Rejected COVID-19 As 'little Flu', Now Nation Has 3rd Highest Cases

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly been downplaying the severity of the novel coronavirus which has impacted the Latin American nation in the worst way possible. Brazilian Health Ministry has reported 255,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which Bolsonaro once called “little flu” and criticised media for sparking “sense of dread” and “hysteria” over the pandemic.

Brazil has reported over 16,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus with an exponential rise in the number of fatalities. Bolsonaro has frequently targeted Brazilian authorities including governors and mayors for adopting the measures suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO) like social distancing and self-quarantine.

The 65-year-old Brazilian leader has been at the centre of criticism due to his lackadaisical approach and disregard for COVID-19 measures. A leading medical journal recently said that Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response, said a leading medical journal in its editorial.

The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro’s blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors.

US worst-hit

According to the latest report, over 4.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 320,000 deaths, overwhelming health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Spain are some of the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic.

The numbers get more sombre for the US as it has reported over 1.5 million cases, almost one-third of the worldwide cases, and more than 91,000 deaths due to the infectious disease. Within the United States, New York has reported over one-fourth of the nationwide coronavirus cases and almost one-tenth of the worldwide cases.

