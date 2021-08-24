Boost For Russia As Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Set To Be Completed By Mid-September: Reports

German authorities expect that pipeline work on the last section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in German waters will be completed by September 12, as reported by Bloomberg. The Nord Stream 2 is an offshore natural gas line that would allow Moscow to sell its surplus fuel in European markets. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that only eight nautical miles of the pipeline remain before the task is completed, potentially bypassing shoreside networks in Poland and Ukraine.

However, the much-vaunted project is opposed by the US, Ukraine and several other European nations, who fear that the pipeline would increase Russian influence in the region. They consider it a geopolitical threat. Despite stringent sanctions levied by Washington, the dual-line project has made significant progress. On Monday, energy ministers of three countries - Ukraine, the US and Germany, discussed guarantees for Kyiv.

What is Nord Stream 2 project and why are Poland and Ukraine in distress?

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a project that would carry Russian gas to Germany and Western Europe via the Baltic Sea instead of through Poland and Ukraine. Recently, Biden and Germany gave their nod to complete the project, ignoring Ukraine and Poland.

On the other hand, Poland and Ukraine expressed their displeasure over the decision to allow the pipeline’s completion as they believe Russia could use Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. It is worth noting that the 1,230-kilometre natural gas line project has posed a major foreign policy dilemma for the US.

The US long feared it would give Russia excess power over European gas supplies. However, the natural gas line is almost done and is expected to start functioning soon. It is also to be noted that Trump had damaged the relationship between Germany and the US. Now, the Biden administration is determined to rebuild its ties.

Image: AP