'Bolsonaro Biggest Threat To Brazil's COVID-19 Response', Says A Leading Medical Journal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response, said a leading medical journal in its editorial. The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro’s blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors. It added that the disarray at the heart of the administration due to the sacking of health minister and the resignation of Justice Minister is a “deadly distraction” in the middle of a health emergency.

Bolsonaro has been receiving widespread criticism for his response to the pandemic as Brazil continues witnessing an exponential rise in the number fo coronavirus cases and death toll related to the infection. Brazil has reported over 145,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, becoming the worst-affected nation in Latin America.

Highest single-day jump

On May 8, Brazil registered the highest single-day jump in the death toll with 804 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the deadly infection within 24 hours. Bolsonaro has constantly been calling to keep the economy ticking amid the pandemic and had even started a highly controversial ‘Brazil can’t stop’ social media campaign.

The journal emphasized the importance of leadership at the highest level of the government saying it crucial in quickly averting the worst outcome of the pandemic, as is evident from other countries.

“Brazil as a country must come together to give a clear answer to the ‘So what?’ by its President. He needs to drastically change course or must be the next to go,” The Lancet said.

According to the latest report, over 4 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 276,000 deaths, overwhelming health care facilities across the globe. The United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 60 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

