Brazil Reports 10,503 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 126,611

Recently, Brazil recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths on a single day, on May 6. According to reports, Brazil registered 10,503 new cases in the span of 24 hours, which is well past the previous one-day record of around 7,000 new cases on April 30. Brazil also announced more than 600 coronavirus related deaths on May 6.

As per reports, health ministry sub-secretary Wanderson Oliveira recently revealed that there are approximately 100,000 coronavirus tests whose results have not been tallied, meaning that the number of cases in Brazil could see a steep rise in the coming days. Brazil has reported a total of 1,26,611 coronavirus cases and the death toll in the country has crossed the 8,000 mark.

According to reports, Health Minister Nelson Teich was quoted during a press conference saying that due to the steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases, local authorities in some areas may have to institute lockdowns in a bid to try and contain the virus. As per reports, the state prosecutor’s office that has significant independent powers in Brazil has claimed to have recently received a report from Brazil’s leading epidemiological institute called Fiocruz. It reportedly recommends the lockdown of Rio de Janeiro in an effort to control the virus. Most states in Brazil have ordered a halt to all non-essential services and businesses, but Rio de Janeiro still remains relatively open.

Read: Brazilian Army Helps Disinfect Care Unit In Rio

Read: Brazil Mayor Pleads For International Help

The only city in Brazil where lockdown has been implemented in the northeastern city of Sao Luis and the lockdown prohibits people from exiting their homes, except for emergencies.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 265,094 lives worldwide as of May 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,820,864 people. Out of the total infections, 1,303,155 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

Read: Northeastern Brazil City Is Nation's First To Enter Lockdown

Read: Brazil's Bolsonaro Accused Of Meddling In Rio Federal Police

(Image credit: AP)