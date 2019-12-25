Brazil President Bolsonaro 'lost Memory' After He Fell In Bathroom

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro temporarily lost his memory after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence. Bolsonaro said in an interview on December 24 that he did not remember what he did the day he fell and it was only the following day when he 'managed to get back' a lot of things. In the recent health scare for Brazilian President, who was wounded in a knife attack in 2018, had slipped in a bathroom on Monday at Alvorada Palace.

Bolsonaro had spent the night at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was then released on Tuesday. According to the official statement, the 64-year-old was given the recommendation to rest and the cranial CT scan has detected no anomalies. However, Bolsonaro called it a 'nasty enough blow' when he slipped and fell on his back. In the same interview, the Brazilian President said that he will take care of himself. Since he took on the office on January 1, Bolsonaro's health has been a subject of concern.

Underwent four surgeries

Bolsonaro has reportedly undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wound on his abdomen, with the most recent being in September. Earlier in December, he was also detected with skin cancer but his office denied saying there is no sign that Bolsonaro has cancer. Bolsonaro has said that his 'health is fine', however, he added that 'there are some consequences' of the stabbing. He said 'one adapts to this new reality' and acknowledged that knife wound when added to the age is 'dangerous mixture'. The Brazilian President had even tweeted some passages from the Bible.

“For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up," Bolsonaro said, quoting Ecclesiastes.

Bolsonaro has been facing severe criticism for his handling of Amazon fires and rampant deforestation of the rainforest. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has surpassed 10,000 square kilometres within a year, the highest in more than a decade. As per the data generated by the Satellite Legal Amazon Deforestation Monitoring Project (PRODES), the total deforestation, between August 2017 and July 2018, in the world's largest rainforest was at 7,033 square kilometres. Bolsonaro, however, found support from US President Donald Trump when the latter praised the former for his efforts. The US President said that Bolsonaro was working very hard to control the fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil.

