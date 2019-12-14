I Believe God Is Brazilian And He Made Me President: Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on December 13 told the media that he never imagined that he will be the president of Brazil but God gave him the mandate and made him the leader of the country. The President also said that he believes "God is Brazilian". The statement follows the revelation that the 64-year-old had been examined for skin cancer. His health has been a concern since he was stabbed and seriously injured while on the campaign trail in 2018 before being elected. He had to undergo several operations to treat the wounds, the latest in September. Bolsonaro came to power with the massive support from evangelical Christians.

Read: Brazil President Bolsonaro Says He Has Possible Skin Cancer, His Office Denies

"I never imagined that I'd be president. No one gave us victory, but I think it was God's will. He saved my life first, then he gave me that mandate. I believe that God is Brazilian," Bolsonaro told reporters at his official residence in Brasilia.

Read: Greta Thunberg Has A Subtle Response Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's Insult

Bolsonaro's claims of cancer remain trivial

As per reports in December, Bolsonaro said that he has fair skin, fishes a lot and many other activities which raise the possibility of him having cancer. However, the Brazilian presidential office has denied the reports and told the media that there is no sign that Bolsonaro has cancer. They further added that he had been to a hospital in Brasilia and is in good health. The presidential office also said that the Brazilian President will be keeping his appointments for this week.

Read: Bolsonaro Vs NGOs: Amazon Town Becomes Ground Zero For Spat

Bolsonaro accused Leonardo DiCaprio of setting Amazon fires

Bolsonaro had made a couple of strange statements earlier as well. In November, he claimed that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence. He argued that nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) contributed to the forest fires that ravaged the Amazon rainforest earlier this year. To this, DiCaprio responded to the claims on Instagram refuting Bolsonaro's accusations while maintaining his support to the Brazilian people working to save the forest.

Read: Bolsonaro Might Discuss Metals Tariffs With Trump After Restoration Announcement