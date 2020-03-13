Brazil Prez Jair Bolsanaro Refutes Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Days After Trump Meet

Update at 9:23 PM

After additional tests to confirm the diagnosis, Bolsanaro claims that he has been tested negative for COVID-19

- HFA/SABIN atestam negativo para o COVID-19 o Sr. Pres. da República Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/iL3YPGPGXA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

(HFA / SABIN attest negative to COVID-19 Mr. Pres. of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro)



Amid the spread of Coronavirus, yet another major politician - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has allegedly tested positive in the first test for coronavirus infection on Friday, as per international reports. Reports state that Brazilian officials are doing further testing to confirm the diagnosis. This development comes days after Bolsanaro met with President Trump in his Florida resort 'Mar-A-Lago' after which one of Bolsanaro's aides - who had attended the event had been tested positive.

Trump won't be tested for Coronavirus despite meeting infected Bolsonaro aide: White House

Moreover, reports state apart from one of Bolsanaro's deputies, his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten had already shown symptoms of the flu and had tested positive for the virus early Wednesday. Inspite of several US lawmakers expressing concern, President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have not been tested for Coronavirus despite coming into contact with the Brasilian aide who tested positive. The White House stated that there was 'no need' to do so and that neither Trump nor Pence, would follow any self-quarantine protocols, as they showed no symptoms for COVID-19.

In an interview with NPR, Politico reporter Dan Diamond revealed that United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar - a former pharmaceutical industry lobbyist, had warned the Trump administration in January about the big problem coronavirus could pose. Moreover, Trump aides - like Kellyanne Conway had blocked Azar. The aides had reportedly warned about the effect a higher number of positive cases will have on his reelection bid. As of date, the US has seen 1215 cases of positive cases and 36 total deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Trump - a self-proclaimed germaphobe, himself has downplayed Coronavirus situation in the US claiming that “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu”. He added, “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” While he has since then changed his stance taking a more protectionist view, closing borders, Trump has publically many times blamed China and the Democrats 'for spreading Corona hoax'.