Trump Won't Be Tested For Coronavirus Despite Meeting Infected Bolsonaro Aide: White House

The White House Press Secretary on Thursday has said that neither POTUS Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence will be tested for Coronavirus despite coming into contact with a Brazilian aide who later tested positive for the disease just days after their meeting, as there was 'no need' to do so. She also added that neither Trump, nor Pence, would follow any self-quarantine protocols.

As per international news reports, Brazilian officials said on March 12 that a government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the United States president had later tested positive for COVID-19.

Fabio Wajngarten, Communication Secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, posted a photo on his Instagram handle where he's standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap. Videos from the meeting also show him standing next to US President Trump.

Wajngarten initially denied having COVID-19

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus. He even took to his Twitter account to call out the Brazilian media and said that his health was fine.

Em que pese a banda podre da imprensa já ter falado absurdos sobre a minha religião, minha família e minha empresa, agora falam da minha saúde. Mas estou bem, não precisarei de abraços do Drauzio Varella. — Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowoficial) March 11, 2020

As per Brazilian media reports, Wajngarten's condition came to light after it was first revealed by his wife Sophie on a WhatsApp group of parents at the school their children attend. Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta has said that Bolsonaro would be closely monitored if Wajngarten tested positively.

Trump says he is not concerned

Trump has reportedly said that he was not at all concerned about being exposed to Coronavirus after the reports confirmed the Bolsonaro aide has contracted the disease. On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that Trump had not been tested for the virus. The White House added on Thursday that Trump and Pence had "almost no interactions" with Wajngarten and said that there was no need for the US leaders to be tested at this time.

