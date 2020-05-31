Brazil Records 33,274 New Coronavirus Cases And 956 More Deaths

Brazil on May 30 registered a record number of coronavirus cases taking its overall tally to 4,98,440, just below the United States. According to the Brazilian health ministry, the country recorded 33,274 new cases on Saturday and now has more deaths than France, sitting behind just the United States and the United Kingdom. The ministry said that Brazil recorded 956 new deaths on May 30, taking its death toll to 28,834.

Downplaying threat

In the midst of a growing number of cases, Brazil is planning to reopen the country drawing criticism from health experts. The South American nation is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions with President Jair Bolsonaro at the forefront in demanding the lifting of quarantine measures. The right-wing leader has time and again urged people to defy lockdown and get to business as usual, which has not gone down well even within his government.

Brazil has seen two of its health minister resign since the pandemic began late last year, with the latest being Nelson Teich. Nelson's predecessor, Luiz Mandetta, was sacked by Bolsonaro on April 16 following a disagreement over social isolation measures, which the president felt was unnecessary. General Eduardo Pazuello has been appointed as the interim health minister of Brazil. Bolsonaro has been downplaying the threat himself, rallying with supporters, eating at street vendors, and encouraging people to get back to work.

(Image Credit: AP)