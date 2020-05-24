Brazil's Indigenous People Dying At An Alarming Rate From COVID-19: Report

Recent data proves that novel coronavirus is slowly sweeping into protected lands of Brazil, killing the country’s indigenous population which roughly consists of 9,00,000 people. As of now, a total of 980 of them have tested positive for the virus while 125 have died, advocacy group Articulation of Indigenous people of Brazil revealed. This data reveals that the mortality rate of the indigenous population was 12.6 as compared to 6.4 national rates.

On the other hand, the Brazilian Health Ministry’s Special Secretary of Indegioneous Health has reported only 695 positive cases and 34 deaths. Experts suggest that this discrepancy in tally has emerged as the state officials only motor that indigenous population who lives in traditional villages or are registered with local health clinics. However, there is a separate population of those who reside, work or study in Brazil's urban cities and dwell into precarious living conditions much like foreign workers in Singapore.

Majority of them in Amazon

Meanwhile, people living in remote areas, mainly in the amazon rainforest face the problem of accessibility. According to reports, for the 1400 people of the Tuxa community there aren't any hospitals and the nearest ICU is four and a half hour drive away. According to reports, more than 60 indigenous tribes have confirmed the virus in Amazonas. As of now, Brazil has 347, 398 positive cases, John Hopkins University reported.

Last week, Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of US President Donald Trump, doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy for the infection. Speaking to international media reporters, the Brazilian leader asserted that interim Health minister Eduardo Pazuello would issue new guidelines expanding the recommended use of the anti-malaria drug. Later, speaking to a Brazilan website, he said that an “active-duty army general” would sign the new chloroquine guidelines and keep the job for now.

(Image credits: AP)