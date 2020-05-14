Brazil Records 11,385 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Highest Single-day Toll

Health Ministry of Brazil has reportedly said on May 13 that it has recorded 11,385 new cases of novel coronavirus within a period of last 24 hours. It added that this is the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. Brazilian authorities have reported 749 Covid-19 related fatalities, as per reports. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 190,137 with 13,240 deaths and is the sixth highest in the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

As per reports, Sao Paulo with a population of 46 million people has a coronavirus death toll of 3,600 with more than 44,000 positive cases. The neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro which has more than 16 million people and has a coronavirus death toll of 1,653 and over 16,929 positive cases. According to reports, despite pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro who has vehemently opposed isolation measures, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have announced that they will be extending quarantine measures till the end of May.

Bolsonaro received criticism

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country's coronavirus response, said a leading medical journal in its editorial. The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro's blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors. It added that the disarray at the heart of the administration due to the sacking of health minister and the resignation of the Justice Minister is a "deadly distraction" in the middle of a health emergency.

