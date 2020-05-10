COVID-19: Death Toll In Brazil Crosses 10,000 Mark, Total Cases At 156,061

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil has recorded 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed coronavirus cases. According to reports, experts believe that the real number of cases in Brazil are perhaps 15 to 20 times higher than the official figures due to Brazil’s inability to carry out large scale testing. A total of more than 60,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Brazil.

As per reports, Sao Paulo with a population of 46 million people has a coronavirus death toll of 3,600 with more than 44,000 positive cases. The neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro which has more than 16 million people and has a coronavirus death toll of 1,653 and over 16,929 positive cases. According to reports, despite pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro who has vehemently opposed isolation measures, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have announced that they will be extending quarantine measures till the end of May.

Bolsonaro a ‘threat to Brazil’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response, said a leading medical journal in its editorial. The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro’s blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Read: 'Bolsonaro Biggest Threat To Brazil's COVID-19 Response', Says A Leading Medical Journal

Read: Mexico And Brazil Witness 99% Fall In Automobile Manufacturing; Certain Plants To Reopen

The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors. It added that the disarray at the heart of the administration due to the sacking of health minister and the resignation of Justice Minister is a “deadly distraction” in the middle of a health emergency.

Bolsonaro has been receiving widespread criticism for his response to the pandemic as Brazil continues witnessing an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases and death toll related to the infection.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 280,451 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,101,975 people. Out of the total infections, 1,441,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Brazil: Man Visits Doctor For Back Pain, Discovers He Has An 'extra' Kidney

Read: Brazil Reports 10,503 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 126,611